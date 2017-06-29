

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Babcock International Group plc (BAB.L) announced it has been awarded a new contract by the Norwegian Government to provide communities across Norway with vital air ambulance support. Initially for six years with options to extend by a further five years, the contract is worth around 500 million pounds for the full 11 years.



Operating from seven bases, Babcock will operate 11 specialist fixed-wing aircraft from summer 2019 to provide access to specialist healthcare centres across Norway. The aircraft will be secured on leases which match the contract period, including option years.



