I. Production

II. Domestic sales

III. Exports



TOKYO, June 29, 2017 - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for May 2017 are summarized below.

I. Production

1. Domestic Production
Mazda's domestic production volume in May 2017 increased 8.0% year on year due to increased production of both passenger and commercial vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in May 2017]
CX-5: 27,688 units (up 20.9% year on year)
Mazda3 (Axela): 13,009 units (up 16.9% year on year)
CX-3: 7,860 units (up 3.8% year on year)

2. Overseas Production
Mazda's overseas production volume in May 2017 increased 15.0% year on year due to increased production of both passenger and commercial vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in May 2017]
Mazda3: 20,019 units (down 9.5% year on year)
Mazda2: 8,036 units (down 0.9% year on year)
CX-4: 4,656 units (up 160.1% year on year)

II. Domestic sales

Mazda's total domestic sales volume in May 2017 decreased 3.0% year on year due to decreased sales of both passenger and commercial vehicles. Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 4.3% (down 0.4 points year on year), with a 2.1% share of the micro mini segment (down 0.6 points year on year) and a 3.5% total market share (down 0.6 points year on year).

[Domestic sales of key models in May 2017]
Mazda2 (Demio): 3,040 units (down 20.7% year on year)
CX-5: 2,278 units (up 43.6% year on year)
Mazda3 (Axela): 1,651 units (up 69.3% year on year)

III. Exports

Mazda's export volume in May 2017 decreased 1.1% year on year, reflecting decreased shipments to North America and other regions.

[Exports of key models in May 2017]
CX-5: 22,918 units (up 8.3% year on year)
Mazda3: 10,877 units (up 6.6% year on year)
CX-3: 7,505 units (up 0.9% year on year)

About Mazda
Mazda Motor Corporation (TSE: 7261) started manufacturing tools in 1929 and soon branched out into production of trucks for commercial use. In the early 1960s, Mazda launched its first passenger car models and began developing rotary engines. Still headquartered in Hiroshima in western Japan, Mazda today ranks as one of Japan's leading automakers, and exports cars to the United States and Europe for over 30 years.