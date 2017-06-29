

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Euromoney Institutional Investor plc (ERM.L) announced Thursday that its Finance Director Colin Jones has informed the Board of his intention to retire by the summer of 2018.



Until then, he will continue fully in role, implementing the group's growth strategy and ensuring a smooth transition to his successor when appointed.



John Botts, Chairman, said, 'For 21 years, Colin has been instrumental in the growth and success of Euromoney. He has rightly earned the respect of the Board, shareholders and the investor community.'



Andrew Rashbass, CEO, added, 'Since I joined Euromoney two years ago, Colin has worked tirelessly to help me develop and implement the group's new strategy. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Colin over the next 12 months as we recruit his successor.'



