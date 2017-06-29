SimpleFinance: SimpleFinance Successfully Prices its Debut Eurobond Issue

NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

SimpleFinance Successfully Prices its Debut Eurobond Issue

London, 29 June 2017 - LLC MKK SimpleFinance ("SimpleFinance" or the "Company"), a Russian fintech company specialising in accessible micro-lending to small and medium-sized business, announces the pricing of its debut Eurobond issue of USD 30 million, with a 3-year tenor and a coupon rate of 10.5% per annum. The issuer of the Eurobonds is SF Holdings Company Plc (the parent company of SimpleFinance), and the guarantor of the Eurobonds is SimpleFinance.

It is expected that the placement and settlement will be completed on 3 July 2017. Renaissance Capital acted as the sole advisor on the issue and the dealer. Latham & Watkins acted as the legal advisor.

This placement is the first for SimpleFinance and for any Russian fintech company providing financial services to small and medium-sized business.

Funds from this Eurobond issue will be used to finance the further growth of the Company's loan portfolio.

SimpleFinance CEO Alexey Basenko said:

"This Eurobond placement is not only an important debut for us, but it also represents a significant milestone for the Russian fintech market as a whole.

"We established SimpleFinance just over two years ago and in this short period of time our team has made tremendous progress, creating a sustainably profitable business with high-quality risk management and corporate governance systems in place. We are also one of the first in the sector to publish Big-4 audited IFRS reporting.

"The results of this placement are fully in line with our expectations, and very attractive for a debut issue. This will diversify SimpleFinance's capital structure and opens the door for future capital markets activities, and to further optimise our funding structure in the future. "

About the Company

SimpleFinance was founded in 2015 and offers a unique product line of affordable financing tools for small and medium-sized businesses in Russia:

Factoring - liquidity financing backed by accounts receivable

Asset-backed loans - general purpose financing secured by residential or commercial real estate for a period of up to 10 years

Unsecured loans - working capital financing of up to RUB 3 million rubles

Tender loans - provision of funds for securing bids and for executing government contracts

In addition, the Company has built its own P2P-platform, called SimplyFi, for small and medium-sized businesses to raise funds directly from private investors.

Thanks to its robust IT platform and in-house know-how in the field of risk management, as well as fully electronic document processing, clients can count on fast decision-making and high-quality service. At the same time, all customer interactions take place online, without the need to visit an office in person, saving time and money.

SimpleFinance is licensed by the Central Bank of Russia and is a member of the Association of Factoring Companies.

Contacts:

SimpleFinance

Moscow

Victoria Kolossov

Tel.: + 7-495-150-40-11

E-mail: press@simplefinance.ru (mailto:press@simplefinance.ru)

EM

Moscow

Denis Denisov

Tel.: + 7-985-410-3544

E-mail: denisov@em-comms.com (mailto:denisov@em-comms.com)



London

Maria Levitov

Phone: + 44 7553 092 429

E-mail: levitov@em-comms.com (mailto:levitov@em-comms.com)





