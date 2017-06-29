Bank of America Corporation (the "Corporation") filed a Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on June 28, 2017, announcing that the Corporation's Board of Directors plans to increase its quarterly common stock dividend by 60 percent to $0.12 per share, beginning in the third quarter of 2017.

Also, the Board authorized the repurchase of $12 billion in common stock from July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2018, plus repurchases to offset shares awarded under equity-based compensation plans during the same period, estimated to be approximately $0.9 billion.

The Federal Reserve Board has informed the Corporation that it completed its 2017 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review and that it did not object to the Corporation's capital plan, including the proposed dividend increase and stock repurchases.

The repurchase program, which covers both common stock and warrants, will be subject to various factors, including the Corporation's capital position, liquidity, financial performance and alternative uses of capital, stock trading price, and general market conditions, and may be suspended at any time. The common stock or warrant repurchases may be effected through open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions, including Rule 10b5-1 plans.

