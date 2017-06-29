Trade Fair Certification for U.S. Pavilion at DenTech China 2017

SHANGHAI, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- After rigorous investigation, research, analysis and evaluation of the historical performance, the U.S. Commercial Service has determined to award the official certification to Shanghai UBM ShowStar Exhibition Co,. Ltd for the U.S. Pavilion at DenTech China 2017. The U.S. Commercial Service, which is commonly recognized as the trade promotion arm of the U.S. Department of Commerce's International Trade Administration, helps to provide international buyers with U.S. market intelligence, trade counselling and commercial diplomacy support in its daily operation.

As the first event of its kind in China, DenTech China has successfully held twenty sessions since 1994. The support of exhibitors from various dental industry sectors and the commendation from global visitors, both help DenTech China develop into the most authoritative and influential dental event in nation and throughout Asia. In 2016, DenTech China has reached a total of 86,500 trade visits and attracted visitor from more than 50 different nations. All those numbers achieve historically high compared with the past years.

Shanghai, a city where east meets west, has been the gateway to China market since early last century. With a large population number and the highest GDP ranking in Mainland China, Shanghai attracts business all over the world and offers opportunities to all industries. As the number of dentists on board is increasing each year in China, the dental industry also saw its significant growth in recent years. And the demand from dentists covers a wide range of products from basic material and equipment for basic oral health to advanced technology products for orthodontics, implants and even 3D digital dentistry. All those factors make Shanghai become an ideal market for dental equipment, technology and products.

In 2017, with over 750 exhibitors and 200 symposiums, DenTech China will hold its 21st edition in Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Centre from Oct. 25th to 28th. The exhibition will definitely be a perfect platform for you to expand your business or improve your brand image in dental industry with its professional foundation. Do notmiss the chance to be a part of the booming China dental market! Now, register on DenTech China's official website.

About DenTech China

This year marks the 21st edition of DenTech China, the leading professional event for the dental industry in Asia, which will take place from 25 to 28 October 2017 at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center. Being the pioneer event of its kind with the first launch in 1994 in Shanghai, the event has witnessed a significant growth with 994% growth in exhibitors, 1,567% growth in exhibition area and 2,280% growth in visitors since then.

DenTech China and its co-locating activities offer a wealth of networking opportunities with industry leaders and key decision-makers. More than 150 speakers will share their thoughts on trends and technological development, and it is now the must-attend event for dentists seeking continued accredited education and international buyers, traders as well as distributors looking to source high quality and cost-efficient products and equipment produced in China and across Asia Pacific. For more information, visit the website.

About Shanghai UBM ShowStar Exhibition Co,. Ltd

DenTech China is organized by Shanghai UBM ShowStar Exhibition Co,. Ltd, a joint venture company formed in 2011 between Shanghai ShowStar Exhibition Service Co., Ltd and UBM Asia Ltd. Owned by UBM plc listed on the London Stock Exchange, UBM Asia is the largest trade show organizer in Asia and the largest commercial organizer in China, India and Malaysia.

With a track record spanning over 30 years, UBM Asia operates in 19 market sectors with 230 events, 28 targeted trade publications, 18 round-the-clock online products for over 2,000,000 quality exhibitors, visitors, conference delegates, advertisers and subscribers from all over the world. We provide a one-stop diversified global service for high-value business matching, quality market news and online trading networks.

UBM Asia was awarded 'Asia's Most Reliable Trade Show Organizer Award' in Hong Kong's Most Valuable Companies Awards (HKMVCA) 2016. For more information, visit the website.