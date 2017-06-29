Elanders AB: Press and Analysts Conference Q2 2017

In connection to the issuing of the Quarterly Report for the second quarter 2017 Elanders will hold a Press and Analysts conference call on 13 July 2017, at 09:00 CET, hosted by President and CEO Magnus Nilsson and CFO Andréas Wikner.

We invite fund managers, analysts and the media to participate in the conference call. Please see below details to join the conference:

Sweden: +46 (0)8 5065 3942

Germany: +49 (0)69 2222 2018

UK: +44 (0)330 336 9411

USA: +1 719-457-1036

Confirmation Code: 9972553

Agenda

08:50 Conference number is opened

09:00 Review of the quarterly report

09:20 Q&A

10:00 End of the conference

During the telephone conference a presentation will be held. To access the presentation, please use this link:

https://www.elanders.com/presentations (https://www.elanders.com/presentations)

For further questions, please contact

Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

Andréas Wikner, CFO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

2017-06-29 Elanders Q2 2017 Press and Analysts Conference (http://hugin.info/1053/R/2116293/805335.pdf)



