Elanders AB: Press and Analysts Conference Q2 2017

In connection to the issuing of the Quarterly Report for the second quarter 2017 Elanders will hold a Press and Analysts conference call on 13 July 2017, at 09:00 CET, hosted by President and CEO Magnus Nilsson and CFO Andréas Wikner.
We invite fund managers, analysts and the media to participate in the conference call. Please see below details to join the conference:
Sweden: +46 (0)8 5065 3942
Germany: +49 (0)69 2222 2018
UK: +44 (0)330 336 9411
USA: +1 719-457-1036
Confirmation Code: 9972553
Agenda
08:50 Conference number is opened
09:00 Review of the quarterly report
09:20 Q&A
10:00 End of the conference
During the telephone conference a presentation will be held. To access the presentation, please use this link:
https://www.elanders.com/presentations (https://www.elanders.com/presentations)
For further questions, please contact
Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50
Andréas Wikner, CFO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50
2017-06-29 Elanders Q2 2017 Press and Analysts Conference (http://hugin.info/1053/R/2116293/805335.pdf)
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
Source: Elanders AB via Globenewswire
