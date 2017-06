BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) announced it has agreed to sell its entire remaining stake in Visma, together with a smaller stake from Cinven, to an investor group led by HgCapital together with GIC, Montagu and ICG. The transaction values the company at $5.3 billion.



KKR initially acquired Visma in 2010 at an enterprise value of $1.3 billion.



