

CHESHUNT (dpa-AFX) - Tesco Plc.(TSCO.L, TSCDY.PK) and food wholesaler Booker Group plc (BOK.L) said Thursday that they have requested the UK's Competition and Markets Authority to 'fast track' examination of their 3.7 billion pounds deal to a more detailed second stage. The companies expects the CMA to issue an early decision to refer to Phase 2 within the next two weeks.



Tesco and Booker announced share and cash merger in January and the Competition and Markets Authority formally started a Phase 1 review on May 30.



'we have now requested that the CMA uses the 'fast track' process to allow it to move more quickly to examining the Merger through a detailed Phase 2 process. We expect it to issue an early decision to refer to Phase 2 within the next two weeks. We are grateful to the CMA team for the work they have done to date and appreciate the support of customers, suppliers and colleagues during this process,' the company said.



