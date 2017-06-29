Nasdaq Copenhagen has removed the observation status of the company below:



ISIN Name



DK0060101483 Erria



Erria A/S' observation status is removed, as the company as of today is admitted for trading on Nasdaq First North Denmark.



According to rule 2.8 in Rules for issuers of shares the exchange may decide to place a company's shares or other securities in the observation segment.



For further information, please see the announcement published by the company on 29 June 2017. ________________________________________________________________________________ ___



For further information, please contact: Pernille Gram, Surveillance, tel. 0045 33 93 33 66



