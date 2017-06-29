

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's inflation eased to a 7-month low in June, flash data from the statistical office INE showed Thursday.



Consumer prices advanced 1.5 percent year-on-year in June, slower than the 1.9 percent increase seen in May. This was the weakest growth since November 2016 and below the expected rate of 1.6 percent.



Inflation, based on the harmonized consumer prices, slowed to 1.6 percent from 2 percent a month ago. Economists had forecast the rate to drop to 1.5 percent.



Month-on-month, consumer prices prices remained flat in June, as expected, after falling 0.1 percent in May.



The harmonized index of consumer prices also remained unchanged, while prices were expected to drop 0.2 percent.



