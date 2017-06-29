CIHT/Tarmac Health Safety at Work Award recognizes positive mental health program

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has received the Chartered Institution of Highways and Transportation (CIHT) / Tarmac Health Safety at Work Award 2017 in recognition of its Mental Health Matters program, which focuses on promoting positive mental health across the business, its staff and their families.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170629005262/en/

From left: Guest speaker Bill Turner, Jacobs team: David Feighery, John Dixon, Colette Lowe, Vip Gandhi, Dipa Patel, Sanjay Patel and Lain Blackmore, receiving the award from Tarmac Highway Services Director Peter Hyde and CIHT President Steve Rowsell.(Photo: Business Wire)

The U.K. CIHT Awards recognize the outstanding achievements of those working in the highways and transportation sector by promoting their work as best practices to the industry. Jacobs also won the CIHT / Gatwick Airport Major Projects Award with Skanska U.K. and AECOM for work on the M1 Junction 19 Improvement Scheme and the CIHT Collaboration Award with Cheshire East Council, Ringway Jacobs and Eurovia for Working Together in Cheshire East.

"We received over 150 entries to the CIHT Awards this year. The standard of entry was very high and we commend all those who made the shortlist," said Sue Percy CIHT Chief Executive. "The CIHT Awards are a celebration of all the excellent work currently taking place in the sector. They demonstrate that our industry continues to produce high caliber schemes, and innovative products and ways of working, that contribute to both the transport community and society.

"The CIHT Tarmac Health Safety at Work Award recognizes projects that make a significant contribution to the health and safety of employees across the highways and transportation sector. We were pleased to award Jacobs as our winner for their Mental Health Matters entry. This initiative has real potential to be cascaded across the sector as a best practice," added Percy.

"Mental health issues have a profound impact on the lives of millions of people worldwide, so promoting positive mental health is a natural extension of our BeyondZero culture of caring conceived a decade ago," said Jacobs Senior Vice President Buildings Infrastructure Bob Duff. "By raising the profile through our Mental Health Matters program, we hope to help staff understand, protect and sustain their mental wellbeing."

Inspired by its BeyondZero principles, Jacobs worked with MIND to develop this program focused on promoting positive mental health and wellbeing. Initially launched in the U.K. and Ireland, and now being rolled out across Jacobs globally, the program delivers focused training, tools and techniques to enable a support network of employee champions to offer early intervention and interim support for staff while directing employees to the appropriate professional options. In the U.K. and Ireland Jacobs has created and trained a network of 150+ positive mental health champions and trained a further 50 staff from client organizations.

Jacobs was also shortlisted for additional CIHT Awards including the sustainable transport and collaboration awards, the Crewe Sustainable Travel Programme (with Cheshire East Council and Ringway Jacobs) and the Strategic Partnership with Essex County Council and Highways England (with Essex County Council, Ringway Jacobs, and Highways England) respectively.

Jacobs' transportation professionals have also been honored previously winning the CIHT Young Professional of the Year for three consecutive years between 2014 and 2016.

Jacobs is one of the world's largest and most diverse providers of full-spectrum technical, professional and construction services for industrial, commercial and government organizations globally. The company employs over 54,000 people and operates in more than 25 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.jacobs.com.

Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. For a description of some of the factors which may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements please refer to our Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2016, and in particular the discussions contained under Items 1 Business, 1A Risk Factors, 3 Legal Proceedings, and 7 Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170629005262/en/

Contacts:

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

Salim Rahimi (U.S.)

214.583.8428

or

Vanessa Mourant (U.K.)

+44 208.545.0270