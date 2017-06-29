Spectralink Joins Hands With 42Gears as an OEM Partner

BANGALORE, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

42Gears Mobility Systems, a top player in the Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) industry announces that it has onboarded SpectraLink as an OEM partner. SpectraLink is a world-famous provider of secure and cost-effective mobile communication solutions.

The partnership is a testament to Spectralink's vision to become the biggest provider of DECT handsets, Wi-Fi Phones and PIVOT series rugged smartphones for enterprise mobility purpose. Spectralink offers unified communication solutions helping businesses streamline operations, increase revenues and deliver better customer experience. Since commencing operations in 1990, Spectralink has sold millions of handsets built with rugged capabilities, catering to several industries such as retail, healthcare, hospitality and manufacturing.

The new partnership will allow Spectralink to deliver best-in-class wireless workplace solutions.Spectralink will use 42Gears' EMM suite of products to lockdown and manage its rugged handheld devices.

Richard S. Harvey, Director - Technology Solutions, Spectralink spoke about the pioneering partnership. He said, "We believe Spectralink's partnership with 42Gears comes at a very crucial juncture, as it will not only help us address the EMM requirements of our existing customers but also prioritize business opportunities available for both organizations."

Ralf Schmidt, EMM Head of Sales, 42Gears said, "We are really happy with this partnership as it will open up new avenues for us to reach out to a larger number of industry verticals. Spectralink delivers some of the most durable rugged devices in the world and together we can create business efficiency and streamline critical processes across industries. The partnership will produce mutual benefits for both organizations and the end users."

About Spectralink

Spectralink empowers mobile workers with its enterprise mobility solutions. The company is anexpert of in-building wireless communications. It is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado; Bracknell, United Kingdom, and Horsens, Denmark, with customers spread across multiple countries. Till date, Spectralink has shipped more than 3 million handsets worldwide.

For more information, please visit: http://www.spectralink.com

About 42Gears

42Gears Mobility Systems provides SaaS and on-premise EMM solutions. It offers enterprise-ready products to help companies secure, monitor and manage enterprise mobile devices. More than 6100 customers across 105 countries use 42Gears for BYOD and Company-owned Device deployment scenarios. 42Gears products are used in verticals like healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, education and retail.

For more information, please visit http://www.42gears.com

