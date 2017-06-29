Mobile for Development Utilities Innovation Fund Launches New Call for Applications

The GSMA today announced additional speakers participating in the 2017 Mobile 360 Africa conference, which will take place 11 13 July 2017 at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. Additionally, the GSMA announced that its Mobile for Development Utilities programme has launched a new call for applications for its Innovation Fund. Further, Vodacom has also been confirmed as Host Sponsor for Mobile 360-Africa.

"Mobile 360 Africa is now only two weeks away and we are looking forward to convening players from across the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries to discuss the unprecedented opportunity that mobile provides to improve and enhance social and economic development in the region," said Michael O'Hara, Chief Marketing Officer, GSMA.

At Mobile 360 Africa, CEOs and senior executives from leading mobile companies and from players across the digital ecosystem will address the most pressing mobile trends and issues. New speakers confirmed to join the existing line-up at Mobile 360 Africa include:

Marisa Conway, Chief Learning Officer, Arifu

Kees Van Lede, CEO, Carepay Ltd

Eric Osiakwan, Managing Partner, Chanzo Capital

Wale Ayeni, Regional head, Venture Capital Africa, International Finance Corporation

Lilian Makoi, Founder and CEO, Jamii Africa

Catherine McCarthy, Chief Executive Officer, Medical Aid Films

Mohamed, Dabbour, Executive Vice President, Africa, Millicom

Dorcas Muthoni, CEO and Founder, Openworld

Thomas Chalumeau, Chief Strategy Officer, Orange MEA

Bob Collymore, CEO, Safaricom

Peter Kariuki, Co-Founder and CTO, Safemotos

Evan Thomas, CEO, SweetSense

Over the three days, the conference will feature thought-provoking keynote addresses, fireside chats, and panel discussions. Day One looks at the role of government and industry in delivering social and digital transformation; Day Two highlights and celebrates the companies and projects leading the digitisation of Africa; and finally, Day Three takes an in-depth look into mobile money and financial inclusion.

The conference will also examine different aspects of the empowerment story, with sessions including: 'What Does a Digital Future Look Like for Africa?', 'Mobile as a Platform for Achieving SDGs in Africa', 'Expanding and Enhancing Mobile Broadband Connectivity', and 'Pathways to Social Transformation: Identity and Inclusion'.

For the first time, the programme will feature a 'Predictions Panel', where thought leaders from throughout the industry will gather to share and debate their predicted outcomes of Digital Africa in the next 12 months. Confirmed to join so far are:

Dorcas Muthoni, CEO and Founder, Openworld

Mariam Abdullahi, Africa Industry Lead, Telecommunications, SAP Africa

Simon Karikari, CEO, Tigo Tanzania

In addition to the main conference, Mobile 360 Africa will highlight the initiatives and activities undertaken by the GSMA Mobile for Development programme. These include the programme's work to: increase access to and use of life-enhancing mobile services; accelerate socio-economic improvements for the underserved, particularly women, rural populations and youth; drive digital and financial inclusion; and promote the adoption of identity for the unregistered.

Call for Applications to Utilities Innovation Fund

Supported by the UK Government, the M4D Utilities Innovation Fund aims to test and scale the use of mobile to improve or increase access to energy, water and sanitation services. Through the first two phases of funding, grants have been competitively awarded to 34 organisations across four continents, amounting to GBP 5.6 million and creating a direct impact to over 2.5 million people. For further information on how to apply for funding, please visit www.gsma.com/mobilefordevelopment/programmes/m4dutilities/innovation-fund-2.

Increased Networking Opportunities

All attendees are invited to join Millicom and GSMA Mobile for Development for the Mobile 360 Africa Networking Drinks Reception sponsored by Millicom on Wednesday 12 July, 17:30-19:30. The GSMA's Connected Society and Connected Women programmes will be co-hosting the reception under the theme of'Connecting the Unconnected: Accelerating Inclusion'. The reception will serve to congratulate the Connected Women Commitment partners on their efforts to close the digital divide in Africa, and will recognise and celebrate the collaboration between Airtel, Tigo and Vodacom with vendors Ericsson, Huawei and Nokia Systems, as well as UCSAF and the Tanzanian government in helping to connect 70,000 people in rural Tanzania as part of the Connected Society programme.

Get Involved at Mobile 360 Africa

The 2017 GSMA Mobile 360 Series Africa is the third in a series of eight industry-focused events held in major cities across the world. For information on Mobile 360 Africa, please visit www.mobile360series.com/africa. Follow developments and updates on Mobile 360 Africa (m360Africa) on Twitter @GSMA, on Facebook www.facebook.com/Mobile360Series and LinkedIn on www.linkedin.com/company/gsma-mobile-360-series

