Flowmon and Garland Technology Help Businesses Ensure Availability in 100G Networks

After a year of successful cooperation, Flowmon Networks, a vendor of advanced network monitoring and security solutions, and Garland Technology, the leading manufacturer of network test access points (TAPs), announced today a joint solution addressing challenges of monitoring and security of high-speed datacentre networks.

Flowmon is a long-standing pioneer in delivering monitoring and security tools for high-speed networks. It has formed a technology alliance with Garland Technology in June 2016. "Flowmon's partnership with Garland reflects our shared, long-term commitment to enhancing network management and helping businesses to ensure high availability of their applications and services," says Jiri Tobola, VP of Sales and Alliances at Flowmon Networks.

Thanks to the close cooperation, both parties have introduced a joint end-to-end solution for the management and security of high-speed, 100G networks. "We really appreciate Garland's focus and deep expertise in tapping and packet broker technologies for 100G environment. 10G technology can't meet the future bandwidth demand, thus, 100G networks are the next step," adds Jiri Tobola.

Garland ensures feeding the Flowmon solution with data for analysis from all across the network. Thanks to that, Flowmon's engine is able to execute real-time analytics in order to help administrators to deal with operational and security issues.

Garland has recently introduced a new product line of 100G purpose built packet brokers and 10G/40G/100G passive fiber TAPs to create an end-to-end visibility solution. "Our investment in 100G technologies - for both the access and distribution layers is customer driven. As networks are transitioning from 10G to 40G and 100G speeds, monitoring technologies such as Flowmon NetFlow tool need high performance, reliable solutions that are scalable to the changing network speeds," says Chris Bihary, CEO/Co-Founder at Garland Technology.

Creating a foundation of visibility at the physical layer is Garland Technology's core focus. From their network TAPs that ensure 100% packet capture for monitoring, performance and analysis tools at the access layer's as well as filtering, aggregating and load balancing the packets to the distribution and core network layers with Garland's new efficient and cost effective purpose built packet brokers.

About Flowmon Networks

Flowmon is a Gartner recognized vendor of network performance monitoring and network security products utilizing information from traffic flow. Through its high performance monitoring technology and behavior analytics, IT pros worldwide enhance network & application performance and deal with modern cyber threats.

