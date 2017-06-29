Tagas Safaris Africa: 23 Years of African Safari Excellence

LONDON, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

July 2017 marks the 23rd anniversary of Safari Legends "Taga Safaris Africa." Taga Safaris was launched in 1994 by two local South Africans, Mark Garzancich and Celeste Greenblatt,who are devout wildlife enthusiasts. Taga Safaris started off with three set safari packages but it soon became apparent that not everyone wanted to see and do the same things so Taga Safaris launched the "Tailormade African Safari" to the world at large, designing Luxury African Safaris for their Guests, VIPs and Celebrities such as the late Lord Richard Attenborough and the late Vidal Sassoon.

Africa is a dream for many folks but a place on earth that every person should visit at least once in their lives and Taga Safaris will tailormake this so called "Once in a Lifetime Experience," to the guest's requirements ensuring a yearning to return time and time again.

Africa is a vast continent with many wilderness regions, resorts and coastal cities that guests visit and the logistics of connecting these destinations together is the hallmark of the Tailormade African Safaris created by Taga Safaris.

For more information regarding Tagas Safaris, please visit https://tagasafarisafrica.com/

