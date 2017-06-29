Doddle Chooses MobileIron Cloud as the Platform for Its Mobile-First Growth

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Doddle, the leading provider of click & collect services, is the UK's easiest way to collect and return online shopping. The mobile-first company which runs the majority of its front-of-house business on mobile devices and apps, has selected MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL) and its technology partner, Appurity, to quickly deploy secure mobile apps and devices.

Read the full case study here: https://www.mobileiron.com/en/customer/case-studies/doddle

"MobileIron and Appurity have been important partners in supporting our expansion," said Gary O'Connor, CTO at Doddle. "MobileIron enables us to easily deploy apps and weekly updates to all our mobile devices. Appurity has developed and supports our core logistics app and ensures that our MobileIron deployment is configured and optimized using best practices."

Great service relies on speed and convenience

With more than 100 retail partners, including Amazon and ASOS, a growing network of 80 stores and a quarter of a million customers, Doddle's success depends on providing fast and convenient customer service. In just two and a half years, the company has developed a reputation for delivering great customer service, earning it a Net Promoter Survey score of 82.

With click and collect volumes predicted to triple to 220 million by 2020, Doddle has launched its own technology solution, Powered by Doddle, to support retailers to replicate the Doddle experience in their own stores. The technology sits on an Android app and makes it easy for retailers to provide parcel collection and return services for products purchased online, while benefitting from operational efficiencies, increased revenue and foot traffic. MobileIron Cloud enables Doddle to seamlessly update the Powered by Doddle app for retailer partners using Doddle-deployed hardware.

Designing for scalability, efficiency, and ease-of-use

To support Doddle's expansion into other retailers' store environments, the company redesigned its system to have a lighter footprint so that it can run efficiently on handheld Android devices. This allows employees to access core business apps and process transactions on their devices - even in environments with intermittent connectivity.

"MobileIron and Appurity make it easy to improve the efficiency of our customer service across our entire network," said O'Connor. "We have confidence knowing that we have a 360 degree view of all our mobile devices, where they are, and what data they hold, so that we can redeploy them quickly and without any hassle."

A partnership for improving scalability and productivity

Doddle is planning to grow from 80 stores to several hundred in 2017. Key to that goal is the ability to scale device and app deployment and to keep its mobile fleet updated and secure with MobileIron Cloud.

"We have ambitious growth plans for 2017 and will be increasing the reach of our services globally," said O'Connor. "Ensuring that we have efficient processes for updating our technology while keeping an inventory of all our mobile devices across a growing store estate is operationally imperative and MobileIron and Appurity are key partners in helping us manage this."

About Doddle

Doddle's mission is to make click & collect the preferred delivery choice for consumers, retailers and carriers. Our simple aim is to save our customers time.

Doddle has already partnered with more than 100 retailers to offer the best parcel collection and returns service in the market. Our partners, including Amazon, ASOS, Missguided and Net-a-Porter, all enjoy the benefits of enhanced customer loyalty and sustainable fulfilment practices through consolidated deliveries.

With a rapidly expanding network of Doddle stores around the UK, Doddle brings its click & collect expertise to retailers' own store environments with the launch of Powered by Doddle. Powered by Doddle is the next generation in click & collect technology, offering retailers the flexibility to serve customers anywhere, anytime. Doddle, reimagining the world of parcels.

To learn more, visit www.doddle.com

About MobileIron

MobileIron provides the secure foundation for companies around the world to transform into Mobile First organizations. For more information, please visitwww.mobileiron.com.

