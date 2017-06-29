The bond loan issued by Käppalaförbundet will be listed on STO Corporate Bonds, not STO Municipalities, with effect from 2017-06-30.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050



