DNO ASA: DNO Completes Acquisition of Origo Exploration

Oslo, 29 June 2017 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced the completion of the acquisition of Origo Exploration Holding AS, a privately-held oil and gas exploration company with a focus offshore Norway and the United Kingdom.

The transaction has been approved by regulatory authorities in both Norway and the United Kingdom.

Rebranded DNO Norge AS, the company is now a wholly-owned, Stavanger-based, subsidiary of DNO.

Following the acquisition, DNO returns to the North Sea with stakes in 11 exploration and appraisal licenses, of which seven are on the Norwegian Continental Shelf and four on the UK Continental Shelf.

--

For further information, please contact:

Media: media@dno.no (mailto:media@dno.no)

Investors: investor.relations@dno.no (mailto:investor.relations@dno.no)

Tel: +47 911 57 197

--

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and North Africa. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Oman, Somaliland, Tunisia and Yemen.

--

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: DNO ASA via Globenewswire

