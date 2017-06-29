



Tokyo and London, June 29, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd. ("JCBI"), the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd and Japan's only international payment brand, and Checkout Ltd ("Checkout.com"), a leading global provider of international payments solutions for enterprise-level eCommerce merchants, are pleased to announce the signing of a License Agreement to begin JCB merchant acquiring services in 36 European countries and the UAE.Through the partnership, JCB card acceptance will be available to all Checkout.com merchants in the coming months. Checkout.com merchants will be able to accept payment from 106 million cards running on the JCB International Network.This partnership further advances Checkout.com's strategy of providing its enterprise merchants a direct and seamless connection to all the major card payment schemes, via its proprietary full-stack technology.With this agreement, Checkout.com becomes one of the very few acquirers to offer straight access to all major card networks. Checkout.com is also one of the few pure play eCommerce acquirers to be awarded the JCB Licence in Europe.Kimihisa Imada, President and COO of JCBI, commented: "Checkout.com is a fast growing, technology-driven acquirer that opens new avenues of growth in the JCB international expansion agenda. We are excited to partner with them, and extend the JCB brand to an array of new European customers through the Checkout.com seamless payment solution".Guillaume Pousaz, Founder and CEO of Checkout.com commented: "We are very pleased to have concluded this partnership and help JCBI drive acceptance further in Europe. This agreement is also the latest milestone in our licensing endeavours to support our acquiring solution, providing a strong base for an exciting growth path going forward".About Checkout.comFounded in 2010, Checkout.com is an international FinTech company providing end-to-end e-commerce solutions for payments on the Internet. Built on 100% proprietary technology, Checkout.com's online platform offers access to all debit and credit cards as well as alternative and local payment methods through a single integration.With clients such as TransferWise, Deliveroo, Virgin, Adidas and many more, Checkout.com's 150+ team members serve a number of tier-one global retailers and leading mobile applications from its London, Boston, Singapore and Dubai offices.About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading payment card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and card member base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to provide responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/Note: Statistics about JCB are as of March 2017.