The Brazilian Development Bank has simplified the procedure for the accreditation of solar modules used in PV projects for small and medium-sized enterprises, to which the Nationalization Factor (Fator N) will not be applied.

The Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES) keeps increasing its financial support for solar energy projects across Brazil.

The bank has approved a new methodology for the accreditation of PV modules and systems at a national level. The methodology relates to the evaluation of the domestic content requirements of PV products used in a solar project.

The new methodology, which provides a simplified procedure for the accreditation, is intended to support in particular PV projects for small and medium-sized enterprises. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...