The Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES) keeps increasing its financial support for solar energy projects across Brazil.
The bank has approved a new methodology for the accreditation of PV modules and systems at a national level. The methodology relates to the evaluation of the domestic content requirements of PV products used in a solar project.
The new methodology, which provides a simplified procedure for the accreditation, is intended to support in particular PV projects for small and medium-sized enterprises. ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...