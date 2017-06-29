

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's retail sales growth eased in May after accelerating in the previous month, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Thursday.



Retail sales rose a working-day-adjusted 2.4 percent year-over-year in May, slower than the 3.4 percent climb in April, which was revised down from a 4.5 percent gain reported earlier.



Economists had expected a 1.9 percent rise for May.



Retail sales of durables grew 1.5 percent annually in May and those of consumables went up by 3.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales climbed a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent from April, when it rose by 0.8 percent. It was forecast to increase by 0.2 percent.



