

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The pound climbed against its most major counterparts in early European deals on Thursday.



The pound that closed Wednesday's deals at 1.2402 against the franc rose to 1.2444.



Extending early rally, the pound climbed to a 5-week high of 1.2995 against the dollar.



The pound advanced to 146.10 against the yen, its strongest since May 17.



If the pound extends rise, it may locate resistance around 148.00 against the yen, 1.26 against the franc and 1.32 against the greenback.



