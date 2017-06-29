Makor Ranked #1 in EXTEL Survey

LONDON, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Makor has been ranked #1 in the Extel Pan European Brokerage Special Situation / Risk Arb Sales Survey

Makor Securities London Limited ("Makor") is extremely pleased to announce that we have been ranked #1 in the EXTEL Pan European Special Situation Sales survey for 2017. This marks the second year in a row that we have received the 1st place distinction in Thomson Reuters' EXTEL survey, Europe's leading investor ranking.

Since our inception, we have worked vigorously to maximize our equity research potential to enable our valued clients to make fully informed investment decisions and valuation judgements. We seek to minimize uncertainty through the engineering of sophisticated quantitative research models and products. The revised Markets in Financial Instruments Directive comes into force in January and will force fund managers to break out the cost of research from the trading commissions they pay their brokers.

Our unique approach remains faithful to the deep roots of institutional investment and traditional broker service while incorporating the increasingly significant ability of data and technology. This distinctive approach permits Makor's unrelenting commitment to excellence in Risk-Arb Research, advice, and execution, further providing relevant and comprehensive intelligence on companies involved in mergers in which specific events influence significant price volatility in a security. Makor's methods include avant-garde financial models, unrivalled analysis, bespoke advisory, and around the clock access to pre-eminent, unique, and highly specialized legal and regulatory advisors.

Michael Halimi, co-founder of Makor, based in Tel Aviv commented: "Fintech is omnipresent at Makor throughout every facet of our firm, from the research and data analysis all the way until execution. Algorithm trading is proven to generate profit more quickly and frequently than human traders, thus at Makor it is with pride that we provide this optimized profitability service to our clients. Our objective is, and always will be, to deliver an uncompromised commitment to each of our clients around the world 24/7. From Savile Row to Park avenue, we extend our sincerest gratitude to our clients for their unwavering trust and support in Makor, and of course we thank our employees for their dedication and their pursuit of excellence".

Avi Bouhadana, co-founder of Makor based in London, added: "The annual We Convene Extel Survey, often referred to as the 'Oscars of the City', ranks the top teams and individual analysts across sectors at investment research providers all throughout Europe. It is a significant achievement, though not to our surprise, to be ranked above well-established Investment Banks such as BOA Merrill and UBS, to name a few. This achievement comes as a result of our dedication and unprecedented procedure. Our firm's increasing success at such a young age, provides us with the credence that our innovations will continue to categorically alter the landscape of investment strategy and execution for years to come."

Makor Securities

Avi Bouhadana, Founding Partner

+44-(0)20-7290-5777

abouhadana@makorsecurities.com

Makor Capital

Michael Halimi, Founding Partner and CEO

+972-54-900-7272

mhalimi@makor-capital.com

