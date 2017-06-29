

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian markets rose on Thursday, reflecting investor confidence in the global economic outlook after central bankers around the world signaled that interest rates may need to rise.



Bank of England Governor Mark Carney indicated on Wednesday that monetary stimulus may need to be withdrawn to some extent in future, if U.K. wages pick up and business investment strengthens. Separately, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz told CNBC that low rates 'have done their job.'



The dollar wallowed at one-year lows against the euro despite media reports suggesting that markets misinterpreted comments made a day earlier by ECB President Mario Draghi about adjustment in the central bank's monetary stimulus.



China's Shanghai Composite index inched up 14.86 points or 0.47 percent to 3,188.06 as investors awaited monthly indexes on factory and service sector activity on Friday for further clues on the world's second-largest economy. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 255 points or 1 percent at 25,938 in late trade.



Japanese shares closed near their highest level in nearly two years as the yen held steady despite North Korea's warning that the country would keep building up its nuclear arsenal regardless of sanctions, pressure or military attack.



Investors also shrugged off weak retail sales figures, which showed that Japanese retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 1.6 percent sequentially in May.



The Nikkei average rose 89.89 points or 0.45 percent to 20,220.30, while the broader Topix index closed 0.60 percent higher at 1,624.07. Advantest Corp rose 0.8 percent and Shin-Etsu Chemical added 1 percent after gains in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.



Toshiba tumbled 3.7 percent after the company said it had filed a $1 billion lawsuit against its joint venture partner Western Digital Corp. (WDC), accusing the U.S. hard-drive maker of interfering with the sale process of Toshiba's flash memory chip unit.



Australian shares posted strong gains for a second day running, with materials and financial stocks pacing the gainers, as commodity prices inched higher and the Federal Reserve allowed all 34 of the biggest banks in the U.S. to ramp up their dividend payouts and buy back shares.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index jumped 62.40 points or 1.08 percent to 5,818.10 while the broader All Ordinaries index finished 59.80 points or 1.03 percent higher at 5,855.90.



The big four banks rose between 1.6 percent and 2.4 percent while Bank of Queensland gained 2.4 percent and investment bank Macquarie Group advanced 2.2 percent.



Miners BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group rose about 3 percent each, while energy majors Woodside Petroleum, Santos and Oil Search climbed 2-5 percent.



Online real estate advertiser REA Group shed 0.8 percent on saying it would incur a non-cash impairment charge of about A$180 million in its full-year results due to weak market conditions in Asia. Aveo Group tumbled 3.2 percent and BWP Trust lost 2.9 percent.



Seoul shares closed at fresh record highs, helped by gains in financial and tech stocks on optimism about global growth. The benchmark Kospi rose 13.10 points or 0.55 percent to 2,395.66 on the back of a buying spree by foreign and institutional investors.



New Zealand shares rose after the latest survey from ANZ Bank showed the country's business confidence strengthened notably in June to the strongest level in nine months.



The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index climbed 60.96 points or 0.80 percent to 7,685.45. with Sky Network Television, Kathmandu Holdings and Restaurant Brands rising around 3 percent each.



Singapore's Straits Times index was rallying 1.3 percent and benchmark indexes in India, Malaysia and Taiwan were up between 0.1 percent and 0.3 percent, while the Indonesian market remained closed for the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended with big gains as the prospect of higher interest rates lifted banking stocks and technology shares also recovered some of their recent losses, helping offset weak housing data. The Dow climbed 0.7 percent, the S&P 500 advanced 0.9 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rallied 1.4 percent.



