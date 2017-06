The tendered 55 MW solar plant is part of the country's six-year $58 million solar program.

Armenia's Ministry of Energy Infrastructure and Natural Resources has announced that 20 unspecified companies and one consortium have submitted project proposals for the 55 MW solar power tender issued in early May.

The country's Minister of Energy Hayk Harutyunyan said that pre-qualified developers are based in in China, U.S., Germany, Spain, South Korea, Iran and other unnamed countries. All of these company will now have to submit their final offers. ...

