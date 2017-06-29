Real People Investment Holdings Limited: Accession to Standstill Agreement

As press released on 22 June 2017, the holders of Real People Investment Holdings Limited's SEK 260,000,000 and NOK 135,000,000 senior unsecured callable bonds with ISINs SE0005392560 and NO0010689342 2013/2018 (the "Bonds") have passed resolutions to accede to the Standstill Agreement previously entered into with other creditors and to amend certain terms of the terms and conditions of the Bonds.

Due to time constraints the milestone date by which a detailed restructure plan should be approved pursuant to the Standstill Agreement has been postponed to 30 August 2017.

For further information, please contact: Neil Grobbelaar, Group Chief Executive Officer Telephone: +27 (0) 10 245 8001 Email: NGrobbelaar@realpeople.co.za (mailto:NGrobbelaar@realpeople.co.za).

This information is information that Real People Investment Holdings Limited is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 10.30am CET on 28 June 2017.

RPIH Press Release - Accession to Standstill Agreement - 28 June 2017 (http://hugin.info/173743/R/2116498/805459.pdf)



