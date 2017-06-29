

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Thursday, the Bank of England is slated to release mortgage approvals data for May. The number of mortgage approvals is seen at 64,000 in May compared to 64,600 in April.



Ahead of the data, the pound showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the pound rose against the U.S. dollar, the yen and the Swiss franc, it fell against the euro.



As of 4:25 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8803 against the euro, 1.2430 against the Swiss franc, 1.2978 against the U.S. dollar and 146.11 against the yen.



