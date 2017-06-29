sprite-preloader
Fidelity Japanese Values Plc - Compliance with MAR

PR Newswire
London, June 29

Fidelity Japanese Values PLC ("the Company")

Transactions in a close period

The Company wishes to notify the market that the closed period of the Company in relation to its half yearly results for the period ending 30 June 2017 will commence today and is anticipated to end no sooner than 28 July 2017.

The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a regulatory information service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this closed period.

Natalia de Sousa
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
01737 837846

29 June 2017


