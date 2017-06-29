The 3rd China-Israel Investment Summit Held in Zhuhai, USD3.8 Billion-worth Projects Reaped

ZHUHAI, China, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 27 and 28, 2017, the 3rd China-Israel Investment Summit was held in Zhuhai, a city in southern China. Over 5,200 people from more than 2,700 Chinese and Israeli enterprises attended the summit, making it the largest business forum and matchmaking conference in China attended by Israeli enterprises. The summit witnessed over 2,000 matchmaking meetings for B2B business held between Chinese and Israeli enterprises, and 14project contracts were signed at the scene, with a total value of contract over USD3.8 billion.

The summit is an important platform for the communication and cooperation of science and technology, economy and trade between China and Israel. The previous two summits were held in Beijing and Tel Aviv respectively.

It is learned that 255 guests from 146 Israeli enterprises attended the summit, including the founders and decision makers from nearly 200 Israeli high-tech enterprises engaged in industries like technology automation, financial technology, industrial application, Internet of Things and Bioscience. Remarkable achievements have been scored for now, including the launching of National China-Israel Innovation Fund, the signing of the agreement of civil aircraft project between Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. and China Aviation Industry General Aircraft Co., Ltd. and the settling down of China-Israel Enterprise Accelerator Industrial Park in Zhuhai.

Guo Yuanqiang, Secretary of the CPC Zhuhai Municipal Committee, said that "since Zhuhai and Israel share similarities in such fields as science and technology, environmental protection, agriculture and education, the cooperation between the two parties enjoysa promising prospect." As the host of the summit, Zhuhai has embraced more opportunities.

Located in the west bank of Pearl River Estuary in south China, Zhuhai faces the international metropolises Hong Kong and Macao across the river, and it is also one of China's first four special economic zones. In recent years, Zhuhai has prioritized the development of innovation and is sparing no effort to build up an internationally competitive hub for high-end industrial clusters, industrial technology incubators, innovative talents, entrepreneurship investment and intellectual property services. Taking the summit as an opportunity, Zhuhai is able to promote regional innovation by learning from the experience of Israeli enterprises.

As an important part of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Zhuhai has been well prepared to live up to high standards of international trade and investment rules, carve out a new pattern of cooperation among Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, and to foster a market-oriented, legal and international business environment. While promoting reform and development through the opening-up, Zhuhai is able to further expand the cooperation with Hong Kong and Macao, particularly to fully tap into the potentials of various professionals from Hong Kong and Macao. In this way, innovation would be put on a fast track driven by the going-out strategy.