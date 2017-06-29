MediaTek Unveils its First NB-IoT SoC and Announces China Mobile Collaboration to Build Industry's Smallest NB-IoT Module

New highly integrated and ultra-low-power MT2625 SoC supports a full range of global network connectivity standards to further the advancement of NB-IoT commercial applications

HSINCHU, Taiwan, June29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaTek Inc. today unveiled its first narrow band Internet of Things (NB-IoT) System-on-Chip (SoC), the MT2625, and announced a collaboration with China Mobile to build the world's smallest NB-IoT module (16mm X 18mm) around the chipset. MediaTek's new ultra-low-power MT2625 SoC supports a full frequency band (from 450MHz to 2.1GHz) of 3GPP R13 (NB1) and R14 (NB2) standards for a wide range of IoT applications including smart home control, logistics tracking and smart meters.

Since existing cellular networks like 2G, 3G and 4G do not have the capacity to meet the needs of billions of IoT devices, Low-Power Wide-Area (LPWA) networking was developed to accommodate the increased connectivity needs across the globe. MediaTek has been a key player driving the formulation and implementation of the 3GPP LPWA specification for NB-IoT, which is designed to support large-scale connectivity, reduce equipment complexity and minimize power consumption to prolong battery life for years.

"LPWA has the power to truly unleash the potential of the IoT, representing a huge market opportunity," said Jerry Yu, MediaTek Corporate Vice President and General Manager of the Home Entertainment Business Group. "MediaTek was the first in the industry to support the full frequency band of 3GPP NB-IoT standards, and we are committed to continuing to invest in NB-IoT technology to meet the global market demand. By providing highly integrated, low power and robust connectivity technologies over the years, along with full-featured IoT software and hardware development platforms, MediaTek aims to enable developers and device makers of all sizes to quickly bring to market innovative NB-IoT devices."

MT2625 is MediaTek's first NB-IoT chipset built to meet the requirements of cost-sensitive and small IoT devices. The highly integrated MT2625 combines an ARM®Cortex®-M microcontroller (MCU), pseudo-static RAM (PSRAM), flash memory and power management unit (PMU) into a small package to lower the cost of production while also speeding up time-to-market. The chip leverages MediaTek's advanced power consumption technology to enable IoT devices to work with chargeable batteries for years.

Committed to taking advantage of the huge growth opportunity in China, MediaTek and China Mobile have collaborated to build the industry's smallest NB-IoT module based on MediaTek's MT2625 SoC. The module integrates with China Mobile's eSIM card and supports OneNET, China Mobile's IoT open platform, which makes it easy for device makers to quickly develop and bring to market innovative NB-IoT devices.

For more about the MediaTek MT2625, please visit: http://www.mediatek.com/products/nbIot/mt2625

MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables 1.5 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile device, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies and advanced multimedia solutions across a broad range of products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, OTT boxes, wearables and automotive solutions. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and more easily achieve their goals through smart technology. We call this idea Everyday Genius and it drives everything we do. Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.

