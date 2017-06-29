Molecular Biology Enzymes and Kits and Reagents Market Worth $26.7 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalmolecular biology enzymes and kits & reagents marketis expected to reach USD 26.7 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry in emerging nations is expected to offer significant growth opportunities to the molecular biology enzymes, kits, and reagents market. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of personalized medicine is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market.

Technological advancements aimed at development of advanced products and increasing R&D investments by leading manufacturers are some of the key factors contributing to increasing demand for these enzymes, kits, and reagents. In addition, increasing adoption of molecular diagnostics is expected to serve this industry as a potential growth driver.

Molecular biology enzymes, kits, and reagents are majorly used in genomics-related application areas. Increased funding for research in the field of genomics and sequencing are expected to augment growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, these products are used in the drug discovery and development stages in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies contribute to the largest share of the end users of molecular biology enzymes, kits, and reagents. This dominant share can be attributed to increasing investments in R&D, expanding biopharmaceutical & biotechnology industry in the Asia Pacific region, and government initiatives in various countries to develop the biotechnology & pharmaceutical industry.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Kits and reagents held the dominant share of market, by product, as of 2016 owing to their low costs and incessant product launches

Rising number of research activities in molecular biology application areas amongst the end users is one of the key contributing factors responsible for the dominance of this product

The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) segment is expected to witness lucrative growth in the near future owing to the benefits associated with its use in molecular diagnostics

PCR is used in detection and identification of genetic disorders. Rising geriatric population across the globe is also expected to drive this market owing to the use of PCR in detecting and diagnosing geriatric disorders.

Rising demand for personalized medicine fosters the demand for sequencing, which further increases the demand for these enzymes, kits, and reagents

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies held a dominant share, by end user in 2016

Rising investments in R&D, expanding pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry, and increasing venture capital investments are some of the major factors contributing to the growth of this segment

Grand View Research has segmented the molecular biology enzymes and kits & reagents market on the basis of the product, application, end user, and region:

Molecular Biology Enzymes, Kits, and Reagents Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Kits and Reagents Enzymes

Molecular Biology Enzymes, Kits, and Reagents Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) PCR Sequencing Cloning Epigenetics Restriction Digestion Synthetic Biology Other Applications

Molecular Biology Enzymes, Kits, and Reagents Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Academic and Research Institutes Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers Other End Users

Molecular Biology Enzymes, Kits, and Reagents Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe UK Germany France Asia Pacific Japan China India Latin America Brazil MEA South Africa



