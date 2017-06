BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Thursday, the European Commission publishes euro area economic sentiment survey results. The confidence index is seen rising to 109.5 in June from 109.2 in May.



Ahead of the data, the euro advanced against its major opponents.



The euro was worth 1.1426 against the greenback, 128.59 against the yen, 1.0937 against the franc and 0.8803 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



