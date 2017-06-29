

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 28-June-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 28/06/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 14,818,692.22 10.9768



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 28/06/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 28,833,862.59 14.6737



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 28/06/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 795,477.94 17.6178



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 28/06/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 12,628,332.97 16.8378



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 28/06/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 725000 USD 7,199,993.59 9.931



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 28/06/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 2750000 USD 27,311,234.84 9.9314



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 28/06/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 39,131,837.61 13.1536



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 28/06/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 293,272.52 13.9654



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 28/06/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,202,429.50 16.7937



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 28/06/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 211000 EUR 3,576,432.74 16.9499



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 28/06/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,660,838.20 11.8623



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 28/06/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3220000 USD 57,255,521.53 17.7812



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 28/06/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1960000 USD 37,764,507.76 19.2676



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 28/06/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2890000 EUR 51,201,499.81 17.7168



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 28/06/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,548,893.78 14.6122



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 28/06/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 310,981.68 14.8087



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 28/06/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,316,970.91 15.8671



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 28/06/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,332,543.57 18.5075



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 28/06/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,307,156.48 16.3628



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 28/06/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2030000 GBP 21,627,480.06 10.6539



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 28/06/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,294,850.57 18.4952



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 28/06/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 304,302.73 19.0189



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 28/06/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,764,839.56 19.0594



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 28/06/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,168,386.10 16.8981



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 28/06/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 187500 USD 3,168,247.08 16.8973



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 28/06/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1600000 EUR 21,973,377.26 13.7334



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 28/06/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,423,495.59 18.0033



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 28/06/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,259,304.38 15.4065



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 28/06/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,286,460.97 10.4773



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 28/06/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,221,241.31 18.2289



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 28/06/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 173,138,241.20 15.3901



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 28/06/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 245,857.01 16.3905



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 28/06/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 980000 GBP 5,625,186.78 5.74



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 28/06/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2145000 USD 40,368,106.00 18.8196



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 28/06/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,038,689.11 15.9798



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 28/06/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,843,323.73 14.1794



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 28/06/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,590,510.73 17.7432



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 28/06/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 304,226.13 19.0141



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 28/06/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,730,847.19 19.1325



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 28/06/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 17,617,331.98 19.3597



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire



BWZMM42R23



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX