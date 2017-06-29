Hutchison China MediTech Limited ("Chi-Med") (AIM/Nasdaq: HCM) will be announcing its interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2017 on Monday, July 31, 2017 at 7:00 am British Summer Time (BST).

An analyst presentation will be held at 9:00 am BST (4:00 pm Hong Kong Time) on the same day at Panmure Gordon Co, One New Change, London EC4M 9AF, UK, which will be webcast via the company website at www.chi-med.com/investors/event-information/. The presentation will be available to download before the analyst presentation begins.

For North America based analysts and investors, Chi-Med will also host a conference call with Q&A at 9:00 am Eastern Daylight Time (2:00 pm BST).

Details of the analyst presentation and conference call dial-in will be provided in the financial results announcement. A replay will also be available on the website shortly after each event.

About Chi-Med

Chi-Med is an innovative biopharmaceutical company which researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and healthcare products. Its Innovation Platform, Hutchison MediPharma Limited, focuses on discovering and developing innovative therapeutics in oncology and autoimmune diseases for the global market. Its Commercial Platform manufactures, markets, and distributes prescription drugs and consumer health products in China.

Chi-Med is majority owned by the multinational conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (SEHK: 0001). For more information, please visit: www.chi-med.com.

Contacts:

Chi-Med

Investor Enquiries

Christian Hogg, CEO

+852 2121 8200

or

U.K. International Media Enquiries

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Anthony Carlisle

+44 7973 611 888 (Mobile)

anthony.carlisle@cdrconsultancy.co.uk

or

U.S. Based Media Enquiries

BMC Communications

Brad Miles

+1 (917) 570 7340 (Mobile)

bmiles@bmccommunications.com

or

Susan Duffy

+1 (917) 499 8887 (Mobile)

sduffy@bmccommunications.com

or

Investor Relations

Matt Beck, The Trout Group

+1 (917) 415 1750 (Mobile)

mbeck@troutgroup.com

or

David Dible, Citigate Dewe Rogerson

+44 7967 566 919 (Mobile)

david.dible@citigatedr.co.uk

or

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited

Richard Gray Andrew Potts

+44 (20) 7886 2500