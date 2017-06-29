

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were little changed in choppy trade on Thursday as the euro gained further ground against the dollar, offsetting gains in the banking sector.



The benchmark DAX was marginally higher at 12,650 in late opening deals after hitting as high as 12,729 earlier in the day.



Utility RWE fell nearly 2 percent on expectations that rising interest rates may hurt investment returns through dividends.



SAP was marginally higher after its U.S. peer Progress Software posted solid second-quarter results.



Deutsche Bank shares jumped more than 2 percent after a U.S. federal judge dismissed a lawsuit accusing the bank of concealing major deficiencies in its anti-money laundering controls.



Likewise, rival Commerbank advanced 1.5 percent as all big U.S. banks cleared the annual 'stress tests' run by the Federal Reserve.



In economic releases, German consumer confidence is set to improve slightly in July, market research group GfK said.



The forward-looking consumer sentiment index rose 0.2 points to 10.6 in July, compared with expectations for a score of 10.5.



