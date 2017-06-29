LCM Partners Wins European Pension Awards' - Alternatives Investment Manager of the Year 2017

LONDON, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

LCM Partners is pleased to announce that it has won 'Alternatives Investment Manager of the Year 2017' at the European Pension Awards. These coveted awards are now in their tenth year and saw LCM Partners pitched against several notable firms including Blackrock, Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Hermes. To be recognised in such a competitive category is only made possible by the support of the Limited Partners who worked closely with LCM to ensure the successful final close of LCM Partners Credit Opportunities III in October 2016.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160811/397432LOGO )



"We are thrilled to have won European Pensions' - Alternatives Investment Manager of the Year 2017. The panel of European industry experts judging the awards chose LCM Partners from one of the largest and most competitive award categories; demonstrating how the alternatives sector has grown in influence over recent years in the European institutional marketplace. To set ourselves apart from such a credible shortlist and to be named the winner is humbling.

We are very grateful to the judges for recognising our efforts and indeed to our Limited Partners. It is an honour to be associated with so many prestigious pension schemes as well as being asked to share the important responsibility of investing on behalf of their current and future generations of pensioners," Paul Burdell Chief Executive Officer, LCM Partners.

Notes to Editors:



LCM Partners is an Alternatives asset manager, which specialises in credit. Offering unrivalled expertise in investing and managing credit portfolios, LCM has acquired over 2,500 transactions covering performing, rescheduled, and non-performing loans, representing over €19.5 billion of loan value.

The above award follows the recent double award win at Private Debt Investor's 2016 awards. These awards are testament to the track record the team has built, delivering an unleveraged average IRR of 14.89% since 1999.

LCM successfully closed its Credit Opportunities Strategy III in 2016 and will begin fundraising for its Strategic Origination and Lending Opportunities strategy 'SOLO' in 2017.

Awards won in 2017

European Pensions Awards: Alternatives Investment Manager of the Year

Private Debt Investor Awards: Fundraising of the Year, Europe

Private Debt Investor Awards: Distressed Debt Investor of the Year, Europe

Acquisition International: Best Alternative Investment Manager - Europe

LCM Partners

Alison Swonnell

T: +44-203-457-5058

aswonnell@lcmpartners.eu

