

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares erased early gains to edge lower on Thursday as a broadly weaker dollar offset gains in the banking sector.



The dollar fell close to one-year lows against the euro amid expectations that the European Central Bank would start to tighten its monetary policy later this year.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 19 points or 0.36 percent at 5,233 in late opening deals after closing 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday.



Automaker Renault declined half a percent and Peugeot lost 1 percent on stronger euro.



Utility EDF lost about 1 percent. Nuclear experts at the French nuclear safety authority have said that its Flamanville 3 nuclear reactor being built in northwest France is fit for service despite weak spots in its steel.



Retailer Carrefour slid half a percent after its Brazilian unit unveiled details for a possible $1.7 billion initial public offering next month.



Air Liquide was little changed despite signing new supply contracts with three major Chinese fibre optics manufacturers.



Similarly, JCDecaux slid half a percent even as it won a 10-year advertising concession for the three main lines of the Sao Paulo metro.



Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale were up 1-2 percent after all big U.S. banks cleared the annual 'stress tests' run by the Federal Reserve.



Investors ignored survey data from the European Commission, which showed that a gauge of economic confidence in the euro area strengthened more than expected in June. The headline index rose to 111.1 in June, the highest since August 2007, from 109.2 in May.



