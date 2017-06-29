HVAC Equipment Market to Grow at 4.9% CAGR by 2021 Says a new Research Report at ReportsnReports.com

PUNE, India, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The latest trend gaining momentum in the HVAC equipment market is rise in incorporation of building automation systems. BAS control and monitor HVAC systems that are incorporated in buildings. BAS are embedded with digital communication tools that allow enhancing energy efficiency in these systems. Due to the rise in construction of building and retrofit projects, the number of BAS installations has increased significantly. The analysts forecast global HVAC equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the period 2017-2021.

Complete report on HVAC Equipment market spread across 86 pages, analyzing 5 major companies and providing 30 data exhibits now available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1076501-global-hvac-equipment-market-2017-2021.html.

According to the 2017 HVAC equipment market report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing construction sector. The construction sector plays a major role in driving the demand for HVAC equipment. With increasing construction of commercial and residential buildings, the demand for HVAC systems will increase, thereby driving the HVAC equipment market. The construction industry is expanding at large across the globe. There are a lot of factors that lead to the expansion of the construction industry. APAC is a major market for construction activities and is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

The following companies as the key players in the global HVAC equipment market: Carrier, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ingersoll Rand, Johnson Controls, and LG Electronics. Other prominent vendors in the market are: Bosch Thermotechnik, Electrolux, FUJITSU, GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, Haier, Hitachi, Lennox International, Midea Group, Nortek, and Samsung. Order a copy of Global HVAC Equipment Market 2017-2021 report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1076501.

Global HVAC Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global HVAC equipment market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by the sale of HVAC equipment offered by market vendors.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is high market competition. Competition has increased in the HVAC equipment market due to the presence of many regional and international players. Due to lower cost offerings of HVAC components by regional vendors, many international players are unable to retain their grip in the HVAC equipment market. In APAC, vendors even sell these components at a subsidized rate, which in turn affects the sales of high-quality premium products provided by international vendors. This also has a significant impact on the brand image, R&D investments, and the pricing strategy of global players.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Another related report is Global Metal Machining Scrap Equipment Market 2017-2021, the analysts forecast global metal machining scrap equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 2.87% during the period 2017-2021. A comprehensive analysis of this market is also presented by application (machine shops and foundries) and by geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

This market research study identifies Metso, PRAB, UNTHA, and WEIMA as the leading players in the global metal machining scrap equipment market. Other prominent vendors in the market include Advance Hydrau-Tech, ANDRITZ, Applied Recovery Systems, Bano Recycling, BCA Industries, Brentwood Recycling Systems, CP Manufacturing, Danieli Centro Recycling, Di PiÃ¹, ECO Green Equipment, EcoStan, Granutech-Saturn Systems, Hammermills International, JMC Recycling, John Hart USA, Mayfran International, MG RECYCLING, MOCO Maschinen- und Apparatebau, R.F., Rapid Granulator, RUF, Sunny Machinery, Santec Exim, Servo International, Vecoplan, Wendt, and ZÄŽAS. Browse complete report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1022402-global-metal-machining-scrap-equipment-market-2017-2021.html .



Explore other new reports on Manufacturing & Construction Market at http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/manufacturing/.

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact:

Ritesh Tiwari

2nd Floor, Metropole Building,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411013.

Maharashtra, India.

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect with Us:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml