Oral Care Market Size to Reach $40.92 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 4.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

The globaloral care marketis anticipated to reach USD 40.92 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing awareness among people regarding oral hygiene and increasing incidence of dental caries has led to high growth of the market.
Awareness about dental hygiene is increasing among people of both developed as well as developing regions. Various awareness programs initiated by major players have led to huge growth of the oral care market. For instance, in 2015, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited successfully completed its annual dental awareness program "Oral Health Month 2015' (OHM) in collaboration with Indian Dental Association (IDA).
Growing incidence of dental caries is also accelerating demand for oral care products. Younger people, children in particular, are more prone to dental caries due to their unhealthy food habits. Geriatric population is more prone to oral diseases as with increasing age, bone loss increases, which further propels the demand for these products.
New product development is another significant factor affecting the growth of the market. Innovative products, such as powered toothbrushes, have revolutionized the toothbrush market. Availability of different denture care products and dental accessories is also contributing to growth of the market.
Browse full research report with TOC on "Oral Care Market Analysis By Product (Toothbrush, Toothpaste, Mouthwash/Rinse, Denture Products, Dental Accessories), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/oral-care-market
Further key findings from the report suggest:
- In 2016, the toothpaste segment dominated the oral care market due to increase in number of people using different forms of toothpastes
- The toothbrush segment is expected to show lucrative growth over the forecast period due to the availability of a wide range of innovative designs, such as electric and battery-powered toothbrushes
- The denture products segment is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The increasing application of dentures can be attributed to the growth of related products, such as adhesive creams & cleaners
- Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2016 and is also expected to show highest growth over the forecast period. This is due to the rising awareness about oral health among people of developing countries, such as India
- Europe is anticipated to exhibit significant growth over the forecast period, primarily due to rising geriatric population and high prevalence of tooth decay in this region
- Some of the key players are Colgate-Palmolive Company; Procter & Gamble; GlaxoSmithKline; Church & Dwight Co., Inc.; Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.; Dr. Fresh, LLC; Lion Corporation; Sunstar Suisse S.A.; and Dentaid
- In 2013, Dentaid expanded its business to the Italian market through its new subsidiary DENTAID Srl, which helped this company geographically expand its oral care business
Grand View Research has segmented the oral care market on the basis of product and region:
- Oral Care Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014-2025)
- Toothbrush
- Manual
- Electric (rechargeable)
- Battery-powered (nonrechargeable)
- Others
- Toothpaste
- Gel
- Polish
- Paste
- Powder
- Mouthwash/rinse
- Medicated
- Non-medicated
- Denture Products
- Cleaners
- Fixatives
- Floss
- Others
- Dental accessories
- Cosmetic Whitening Products
- Fresh Breath Dental Chewing Gum
- Tongue Scrapers
- Fresh Breath Strips
- Others
- Others
- Oral Care Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- MEA
- South Africa
