Oral Care Market Size to Reach $40.92 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 4.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globaloral care marketis anticipated to reach USD 40.92 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing awareness among people regarding oral hygiene and increasing incidence of dental caries has led to high growth of the market.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )



Awareness about dental hygiene is increasing among people of both developed as well as developing regions. Various awareness programs initiated by major players have led to huge growth of the oral care market. For instance, in 2015, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited successfully completed its annual dental awareness program "Oral Health Month 2015' (OHM) in collaboration with Indian Dental Association (IDA).

Growing incidence of dental caries is also accelerating demand for oral care products. Younger people, children in particular, are more prone to dental caries due to their unhealthy food habits. Geriatric population is more prone to oral diseases as with increasing age, bone loss increases, which further propels the demand for these products.

New product development is another significant factor affecting the growth of the market. Innovative products, such as powered toothbrushes, have revolutionized the toothbrush market. Availability of different denture care products and dental accessories is also contributing to growth of the market.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Oral Care Market Analysis By Product (Toothbrush, Toothpaste, Mouthwash/Rinse, Denture Products, Dental Accessories), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/oral-care-market



Further key findings from the report suggest:

In 2016, the toothpaste segment dominated the oral care market due to increase in number of people using different forms of toothpastes

The toothbrush segment is expected to show lucrative growth over the forecast period due to the availability of a wide range of innovative designs, such as electric and battery-powered toothbrushes

The denture products segment is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The increasing application of dentures can be attributed to the growth of related products, such as adhesive creams & cleaners

Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2016 and is also expected to show highest growth over the forecast period. This is due to the rising awareness about oral health among people of developing countries, such as India

held the largest market share in 2016 and is also expected to show highest growth over the forecast period. This is due to the rising awareness about oral health among people of developing countries, such as Europe is anticipated to exhibit significant growth over the forecast period, primarily due to rising geriatric population and high prevalence of tooth decay in this region

is anticipated to exhibit significant growth over the forecast period, primarily due to rising geriatric population and high prevalence of tooth decay in this region Some of the key players are Colgate-Palmolive Company; Procter & Gamble; GlaxoSmithKline; Church & Dwight Co., Inc.; Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.; Dr. Fresh, LLC; Lion Corporation; Sunstar Suisse S.A.; and Dentaid

In 2013, Dentaid expanded its business to the Italian market through its new subsidiary DENTAID Srl, which helped this company geographically expand its oral care business

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/pediatric-interventional-cardiology-market

Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/hematology-analyzers-and-reagents-market

Online Patient Observation Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/online-patient-observation-market

Surgical Imaging Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/surgical-imaging-market

Grand View Research has segmented the oral care market on the basis of product and region:

Oral Care Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014-2025) Toothbrush Manual Electric (rechargeable) Battery-powered (nonrechargeable) Others Toothpaste Gel Polish Paste Powder Mouthwash/rinse Medicated Non-medicated Denture Products Cleaners Fixatives Floss Others Dental accessories Cosmetic Whitening Products Fresh Breath Dental Chewing Gum Tongue Scrapers Fresh Breath Strips Others Others

Oral Care Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific Japan China India Latin America Brazil Mexico MEA South Africa



Read Our Blog: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/healthcare

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.



Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: +1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com