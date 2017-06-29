See attached document for expiration information on Mortgage bond futures. Expiration value (fixing) was corrected to 103,739, therefore Fixing value short is 103,240.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Clearing Operations, telephone +46 8 405 68 80, or clearing@nasdaq.com



NASDAQ Derivatives Markets



