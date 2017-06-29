Worldwide Production

Production Outside of Japan

Sales in the Japanese Market

Exports from Japan



TOKYO, June 29, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of May 2017.Worldwide Productionhttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_Honda62917WProd.jpgProduction Outside of Japanhttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_Honda62917ProdOutJap.jpgProduction in Japan for the month of May 2017 experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month (since April 2017).Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in two months (since March 2017), setting record high production for the month of May. This includes record high production for the month of May in Asia and China.Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in two months (since March 2017), also setting record high production for the month of May.Sales in the Japanese Markethttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_Honda62917SalesJap.jpgTotal domestic automobile sales in the Japanese market for the month of May 2017 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in two months (since March 2017).New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in three months (since February 2017).Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in four months (since January 2017).Vehicle registrations - excluding mini-vehiclesFREED was the industry's fourth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of May 2017 with sales of 8,626 units.Mini-vehicles - under 660ccN-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of May 2017 with sales of 13,119 units. N-WGN was the industry's ninth best-selling car with sales of 5,317 units.Exports from Japanhttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_Honda62917ExpJap.jpgTotal exports from Japan in May 2017 experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in five months (since December 2016).