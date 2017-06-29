The crowd-investment platform for profitable solar energy projects will use the funds to expand operations in in East Africa and Europe.

The Swedish start-up Trine has raised approximately 58 million SEK (around €6 million) in Series A funding led by Sweden-based investment firm Gullspång Invest.

According to the company, other investors that joined the round are Andrew Reicher, which is the chairman of Berkeley Energy Africa, and Lars Thunell, the former CEO of the International Finance Corporation.

Trine ...

