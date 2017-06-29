The Spanish Minister of Energy Álvaro Nadal said that this auction will have a more balanced approach towards the competings technologies, which are exclusively solar and wind.

The Spanish government has announced the official date of this summer's 3 GW power auction for large-scale wind and solar power projects. The auction, which will now be held on July 26, was previously unofficially scheduled for July 18, according to the draft resolution of the auction presented by the government.

