BH Macro Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - May 2017

US

Investors focused on the slowdown in core inflation in May. After having moved up over the past two years, core consumer price inflation slowed markedly from 2.3% to 1.7% in the last three months. Much of the drop owes to presumably one-time declines in cell phone prices and volatile transitory factors. Regardless of the reasons, investors were unnerved after having thought that President Trump's policy agenda would lead to higher inflation. The Federal Reserve's assessment was more sober, reflecting a detailed understanding of the incoming data as well as the expectation that inflation would firm toward its 2% target only slowly over the next two years.



The disconnect between the market and the Fed was the most remarkable feature of the last Federal Open Market Committee meeting, when the Fed delivered a hawkish rate hike while the market expected a dovish message. Chair Yellen raised rates for the third quarter in a row, the policy makers pointed to continued gradual rate increases, and the Committee set in motion plans to begin shrinking its supersized balance sheet this year.



Against this backdrop, growth was on track to strengthen in the second quarter. Real consumption spending is growing moderately after a soft reading in the first quarter. Business fixed investment appeared to be on track for another gain while housing investment took a breather in the past couple of months. After having accounted for much of the disappointment in real GDP growth in the first quarter, inventory accumulation was poised to swing to a positive contribution.



The unemployment rate declined to 4.3% in May, a new low in the business cycle and the best reading since 2001. Broader measures of labour market slack such as the closely watched U-6 (covers the percentage of the labour force that is unemployed, underemployed and discouraged) are improving even faster. U-6 has plunged a full percentage point since the start of the year and is now basically back to normal. Meanwhile, wages are growing at a modest pace, in line with the weak trend in productivity and because they react with a lag to the tighter labour market. Employment growth slowed in recent months but remains well above the estimated pace that will continue to put downward pressure on the unemployment rate.



The President's legislative agenda is slowly making its way through Congress. The Senate has sped up consideration of its health care plan. Once that is out of the way, Congress will turn its attention to next fiscal year's budget and tax cuts. However, another fight over spending levels and the debt limit looms at the end of the summer.



UK

Additional signs of a gradual slowdown in the UK economy emerged over the past month; Q1 GDP growth was revised down to 0.2% q/q from its initial estimate of 0.3% q/q. House prices continued to slow in year-on-year terms on the Halifax and Nationwide metrics. While retail sales rebounded in April, surveys suggested that the rebound was temporary, possibly caused by Easter, and that retail sales would resume their slowdown in the coming months. After surging around the turn of the year, the annual growth rate of industrial production ("IP") turned negative in April. Car registrations have fallen substantially in recent months, while the Purchasing Managers' Index ("PMI") has moderated, suggesting weak hand-off in growth to Q2. This broad slowdown is not unexpected; the Sterling-induced rise in inflation has started to eat into real incomes, reducing households' real purchasing power. While the weaker currency should simultaneously provide a boost to exports, the uncertainty around Brexit and the future trading relationship between the UK and the EU is likely to put a lid on investment in production capacities.



Inflation remains on the rise, as the past depreciation of the currency continues to feed through to consumer prices. Headline and core inflation moved up to 2.9% y/y and 2.6% y/y, respectively, in May. Headline inflation had last been this high in 2013 and core inflation has hit the highest level since 2012. So far, the rise in inflation has not led to the emergence of second-round effects; inflation expectations remain in line with their historical ranges, and wage growth has slowed in recent months. This should give the majority of the Bank of England's ("BoE") Monetary Policy Committee ("MPC") some confidence that it can look through the Sterling-induced rise in inflation without having to tighten monetary policy. However, for three members of the Committee - Kristin Forbes, Michael Saunders and Ian McCafferty - the time was already ripe in June for removing part of the stimulus injected last August, resulting in a 5-3 vote to keep rates unchanged, as slack in the labour market had continued to diminish and weaker consumption looked to be offset by growth in business investment and net trade. It was Kristin Forbes' last meeting, as her term expires at the end of June. A successor is yet to be named.



While the 5-3 vote came as a hawkish surprise, as the consensus had expected a 7-1 vote for unchanged policy, the unexpected outcome of the General Election is likely to prove more consequential; the Conservative Party lost its absolute majority in Parliament and is now dependent on a confidence and supply arrangement with the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party ("DUP"). Back in mid-April, when Prime Minister Theresa May called the snap election, the Tory lead over Labour had been as wide as 22 points in opinion polls, only to gradually tighten as the Election Day approached. The closer-than-expected outcome has prompted a debate within the Conservative Party, but also among the wider public, about the right approach to Brexit and the sustainability of austerity.



EU

Euro area Q1 GDP was revised up to 0.6% q/q from the initial 0.5% flash estimate, corroborating the message of strong Q1 PMI data and taking the annual growth rate back up to 1.9% y/y (the same as in Q4 2015) from 1.8% y/y in Q4 2016. The May composite PMI (56.8) remained at its strongest level since April 2011 (57.8) while the IFO business climate index (114.6 in May) hit its strongest since the pan-German series began in the early 1990s on a record-high assessment of the current situation. The strengthening recovery has resulted in the euro area unemployment rate continuing to decline to 9.3%, now down 0.9pp from a year ago and the lowest since the same rate in February 2009 . However, the ECB continues to recognise there may still be a high degree of labour market slack over and above that suggested by the unemployment rate, accounting for subdued wage growth and underlying inflation. Euro area negotiated wage growth edged up only slightly in Q1 2017, as expected, to 1.5% y/y from 1.4% y/y in Q4 2016, after averaging just 1.4% for the whole of 2016 - the slowest annual growth rate since 1991. Headline inflation in the euro area fell back to 1.4% y/y in May from 1.9% in April, as the Easter effect was unwound, pulling down core inflation to 0.9% from 1.2% in April. Looking ahead, euro area Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices ("HICP") inflation is expected to ease further in June, before settling at levels of around 1.2-1.3% y/y in the second half of the year. Core inflation is likely to remain around 1% in the coming months, before accelerating slightly to 1.2-1.3% y/y by the end of the year, still falling slightly short of the ECB's forecast for a quicker pick-up, as the weakness in wages will continue to weigh on core inflation. Underlying inflation remains the main argument of the ECB reaction function and the ECB Governing Council continues to note that so far, measures of underlying inflation continue to remain subdued and hence a very substantial degree of monetary accommodation is still needed. The latest ECB press conference was overall dovish: although the growth risk assessment was upgraded from "downward" to "broadly balanced" (for the first time since August 2011 ), the GDP forecast was upgraded by 0.1pp across the board and the rate easing bias in the forward guidance (i.e. reference to "or lower" rates) was removed, a number of dovish factors were kept unchanged or stepped up. For instance, the HICP inflation forecast was revised down significantly (2017 by 0.2pp to 1.5%, 2018 by 0.3pp to 1.4% and 2019 by 0.1pp to 1.6%), not only on the back of lower oil and food prices, but also via a lower core inflation forecast. The quantitative easing ("QE") bias (i.e. the option to step up QE if necessary: a key ingredient of the ECB reaction function) as well as the sequencing between QE and rates were kept unchanged in the forward guidance, and the Governing Council did not discuss tapering and its possible announcement in September.



China

Activity data was mixed in May. The official PMI was unchanged to print 51.2, and the Caixin PMI weakened from 50.3 for April to 49.6 in May. Fixed Asset Investment growth was 8.6% for May down from 8.9% in April. IP growth was 6.5% for May which was unchanged from April. Retail sales recorded 10.7% growth y/y in May, also unchanged from April's number. Inflation ticked up again to 1.5% from 1.2% prior. Producer prices however did tick down from the prior month to be 5.5% for May. On the external side export data improved a little to 8.7% y/y for May and imports had further gains to 14.8% y/y up from 11.9%. The seven day repo rate was 3.34% for May on average compared to 3.31% for April.



Japan

The theory underlying yield curve control is that investors should take the Bank of Japan's ("BoJ") commitment seriously and look forward. As the economy tightens and inflation is pressured upward, holding the 10-year Japanese Government Bond rate "around zero" would mean an even higher rate of monetary policy accommodation.



Many were sceptical that the BoJ would hold to its policy when pressures started to build and it had to ramp up asset purchases to control rates. It was assumed that it would keep the narrative going as long as the pressures were relatively moderate. Instead, there has been increasing chatter about how the BoJ will communicate that it has started to think about exit strategies. This is reminiscent of United States monetary policy several years ago when Reserve Bank Presidents prematurely started talking about exit strategies when the Federal Reserve was years away from hiking rates. That needlessly tightened financial conditions and counteracted the effectiveness of policy accommodation in place. The yen has appreciated against the dollar somewhat in response. More importantly, if investors come to seriously question the BoJ's commitment to its yield curve control policy, it will become much more difficult for the BoJ to control long rates.



BoJ policy has been somewhat successful. Real GDP has been rising a little faster than potential output for a while now, with GDP up 1.25% over the four quarters ending the first quarter of 2017. IP has been climbing rapidly for a year.



Prices, on the other hand, have done nothing for a year and a half. After showing a pick-up in the middle of 2015, prices have slipped a little on balance since then. Tokyo prices excluding food and energy moved up 0.2% in May, a sizeable gain for this index but all that does is offset a similar-sized decline in March. The next time it publishes projections, the BoJ will likely push back the time it reaches its 2% goal. Although, with exit talk already picking up, the BoJ will eventually have to confront the question of whether it should continue to aim that high.

