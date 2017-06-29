

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares eked out modest gains on Thursday, led by a rise in commodity-related stocks as copper and other metals prices rose on a weaker dollar.



Banking stocks also rose after all big U.S. banks cleared the annual 'stress tests' run by the Federal Reserve.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 21 points or 0.29 percent at 7,409 in late opening deals after losing 0.6 percent the previous day.



Mining giant Rio Tinto rallied 2.5 percent on receiving shareholder nod for the sale of Coal & Allied Industries to China-backed Yancoal Australia. Rivals Antofagasta, Anglo American and Glencore climbed 2-4 percent.



Tullow Oil added 2.5 percent as crude oil futures rose for a sixth straight session to hit two-week highs.



HSBC Holdings jumped over 4 percent as Morgan Stanley upgraded its rating to 'overweight' in a research note issued to investors. Rivals Lloyds Banking and Barclays rose 1-2 percent.



Packaging firm DS Smith soared 6 percent as it announced the acquisition of an 80 percent stake in U.S. corrugated packaging firm Interstate Resources.



Digital estate agency Purple Bricks rallied 3.5 percent after narrowing its FY pretax loss.



Retailer Tesco was marginally higher and food wholesaler Booker Group edged up 0.2 percent after they have requested the UK's Competition and Markets Authority to 'fast track' examination of their 3.7 billion pounds deal to a more detailed second stage.



JD Sports slumped almost 9 percent after the company said it is on track to deliver a full-year result in line with market expectations.



Rolls-Royce Holding slid 1 percent after the engine maker announced it would invest £150 million in new and existing civil aerospace facilities in Derby.



