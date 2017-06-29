Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to resume the trading in following products issued by Nordea Bank AB



Name: ISIN: ----------------------------------- MINI L SCA NORDNET 01 SE0009983240 ----------------------------------- MINI L SCA NORDNET 02 SE0009983257 ----------------------------------- MINI L SCA NORDNET 03 SE0009983265 ----------------------------------- MINI L SCA NORDNET 04 SE0009983273 -----------------------------------



Please note that the order books have been flushed.



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.