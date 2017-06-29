GEE Group Inc.: Proven Staffing Industry Leader, GEE Group Executive Chosen as President of Industry Association

NAPERVILLE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2017 / GEE Group Inc. (NYSE MKT: JOB) ("the Company" or "GEE"), a provider of professional staffing services and human resource solutions, today announced that Deborah Santora-Tuohy, President of GEE's Commercial and Triad Staffing divisions, was appointed by The Ohio Staffing and Search Association (OSSA) as the President of its Board of Directors. OSSA was established in 1979, is a not-for-profit organization, and the resource for the staffing industry in Ohio and surrounding regions.

This association (OSSA) provides valuable information, support, and benefits that empower staffing firms to manage and grow their business. Executive Director of OSSA Jeanne Hoffman discussed the appointment of Deborah Santora-Tuohy, saying, "I am pleased with the level of experience we're able to access with our Board…we have a very strong leadership foundation and I couldn't be more pleased that Debbie is our incoming President. She has a deep professional staffing background and passionate commitment that will bring insightful perspectives to our Board."

Deborah Santora-Tuohy has 27 years of experience working in the staffing industry. She has held executive and strategic management positions with top commercial staffing enterprises within the Midwest region. Santora-Tuohy has been with the Triad Staffing division since 2009 and she oversees the delivery of both Triad and GEE's Commercial Staffing services. Previously, she spent 18 years as COO of AmeriTemps, Inc.

In addition to her leadership work with OSSA, Ms. Santora- Tuohy is also involved with other industry groups, and she is currently a member of The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), The Association of Professional Women (NAPW), Who's Who of Distinguished Alumni, and The Greater Cleveland Safety Council.

In conjunction with her appointment as President of the Board of Directors of The Ohio Staffing and Search Association (OSSA), Santora-Tuohy commented: "I would like to thank outgoing President Cindy Hochwalt, Jeanne Hoffman, and the OSSA Board of Directors … our organization has experienced substantial growth, and it is my pleasure to follow this leadership and work with the incoming Board."

About GEE Group

GEE Group Inc. is a provider of specialized staffing solutions and is the successor to employment offices doing business since 1893. The Company operates in two industry segments, providing professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties and commercial staffing services through the names of Access Data Consulting, Agile Resources, Ashley Ellis, General Employment, Omni-One, Paladin Consulting and Triad. Also, in the healthcare sector, GEE Group, through its Scribe Solutions brand, staffs medical scribes who assist physicians in emergency departments of hospitals and in medical practices by providing required documentation for patient care in connection with electronic medical records (EMR). Additionally, the Company provides contract and direct hire professional staffing services through the following SNI brands: Accounting Now®, SNI Technology®, Legal Now®, SNI Financial®, Staffing Now®, SNI Energy®, and SNI Certes.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains statements relating to the Company's future results (including certain projections, pro forma financial information, and business trends) that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended, (the "Exchange Act"), and are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. The statements made in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events. Such forward-looking statements often contain, or are prefaced by, words such as "will", "may," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," "intends," "suggests," "appears," "seeks," or variations of such words or similar words and expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and, consequently, as a result of a number of factors, the Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Certain factors that might cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: (i) the loss, default or bankruptcy of one or more customers; (ii) changes in general, regional, national or international economic conditions; (iii) an act of war or terrorism or cyber security breach that disrupts business; (iv) changes in the law and regulations; (v) the effect of liabilities and other claims asserted against the Company; (vi) changes in the size and nature of the Company's competition; (vii) the loss of one or more key executives; (viii) increased credit risk from customers; (ix) the Company's failure to grow internally or by acquisition or the failure to successfully integrate acquisitions; (x) the Company's failure to improve operating margins and realize cost efficiencies and economies of scale; (xi) the Company's failure to attract, hire and retain quality recruiters, account managers and salesmen; (xii) the Company's failure to recruit qualified candidates to place at customers for contract or full-time hire; and such other factors as set forth under the heading "Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's annual reports on Form 10-K, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) and does not intend to publicly update, revise or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

