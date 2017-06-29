The single-axis solar tracker manufacturer will supply its SF Utility trackers to the 101 MW Floresta solar plant in Rio Grande do Norte. Deal increases firms Brazil footprint to 551 MW.

Soltec, a single-axis solar tracker manufacturer present in all leading global PV markets, has today announced it is to supply the 101 MW Floresta solar PV plant being built in Brazil's Rio Grande do Norte with its SF Utility tracker.

The Floresta PV plant is being built by French EPC Solairedirect-ENGIE, ...

