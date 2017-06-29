Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Lumpectomy Market in Europe 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The analysts forecast the lumpectomy market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 6.32% during the period 2017-2021.
Lumpectomy Market in Europe 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in market is emergence of integrated breast cancer treatment centers. Integrated breast cancer centers have dedicated cancer specialists who ensure that women suffering from breast cancer would receive the necessary screening, medical and paramedical advice, and conduct surgeries such as lumpectomy and mastectomy when required. In Europe, the accreditation system differs in each country. To unify it, the European Society of Breast Cancer Specialists (EUSOMA) developed an accreditation system in 2002. Integrated breast cancer centers have dedicated cancer specialists who ensure that women suffering from breast cancer would receive the necessary screening, medical and paramedical advice, and conduct surgeries such as lumpectomy and mastectomy when required. In Europe, the accreditation system differs in each country. To unify it, the European Society of Breast Cancer Specialists (EUSOMA) developed an accreditation system in 2002.
Key vendors
- Dune Medical Devices
- iCAD
Other prominent vendors
- ClearCut Medical
- Hologic
- Medtronic
- Sanarus
- Vector Surgical
- ZEISS
